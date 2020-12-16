Michael Thomas and five other Saints players did not practice Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Thomas (ankle) did not practice for the Saints Wednesday as they prepare for the Chiefs this week. Thomas is coming off an eight catch performance against Philadelphia.
Nick Easton (concussion), Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), Malcolm Roach (illness), Deonte Harris (neck) and Tommylee Lewis (illness) did not practice as well.
Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Marcus Davenport (quad) and Andrus Peat (foot) were all limited.
