LSU looks to future with National Signing Day while getting ready to finish season on high note
The LSU Tigers will host Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 19, 2020. (Source: Chris Parent/Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff | December 15, 2020 at 11:34 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 11:44 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pivotal week for LSU football really gets rolling Wednesday for National Signing Day and will culminate with the season finale in Death Valley.

LSU preps for National Signing Day; tries to learn from adversity

Despite the Tigers’ struggles on the field during this strange college football season during a pandemic, head coach Ed Orgeron and his staff have maintained a list of verbal commitments graded in the top five of the national recruiting rankings.

Meanwhile, the current LSU Tigers will be playing their final game of the season six days before Christmas against the Ole Miss Rebels in Tiger Stadium.

Trying to finish 5-5 with no postseason game to look forward to is a far cry from the holiday season LSU enjoyed a year ago. But the Tigers are doing their best to learn from the struggles and adversity in this bizarre year known as 2020.

