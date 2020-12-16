FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light freeze possible overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rain overnight has moved out of SE LA and SW MS – leaving behind wet streets so a little extra drive time a good idea.
Otherwise, it seems like we’ve been stuck in the 40°s the past couple of days with gray skies and uncomfortably cool December afternoons.
Today, we’re still looking at most cloudy skies and rather breezy at times but hopefully, starting to warm up a little. Highs today will top out in the low/mid 50°s.
Expect patchy frost and a light freeze overnight as our low drops into the lower 30°s.
Tomorrow, clearing skies – at last – light northwest winds, our afternoon high, still cool - only 55°.
