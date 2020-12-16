EBR schools, Child Nutrition Program to provide extra meals for children during winter break

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a parent worried about putting food on the table over winter break, take a deep breath.
The Child Nutrition Program is working across Louisiana to keep kids fed through the holidays.
Some Families worried about how to feed their children and themselves over the holidays.
But some of those families don’t need to worry anymore.
The East Baton Rouge School System and the Child Nutrition Program will be providing extra meals over the break.
“I’m very thankful for the east baton rouge parish school system for providing this opportunity for us to have these meals,” said parent Lashawnna Thompson.
Parents like Thompson are looking for any help they can get.
“It’s really a good thing for parents like myself who, you know, sometimes have to deal with the things in life and its just an awesome opportunity to have,” Thompson said.
Nadine Mann works for the child nutrition program and says she is amazed at what they are able to do to make Christmas for those struggling families that much more special.
To register for the meal delivery over the Winter Break, click here. (The link has instructions in both English and Spanish)
“It is completely covered in cost so it is no cost to the parents, its truly a wonderful program,” said Nadine Mann, CNP chief financial director.
The meal boxes provided by focus foods catering will include a combination of fresh bread products, cereal, frozen entrees, and more to prepare for each meal of the day for each person listed. But these meals are not just being provided for EBR students.
“Because the central school district, the Zachary school district, and the Baker school district are all a part of EBR parish, students in those parishes are also eligible,” Mann said.
The program is also looking to expand their meal distributions to Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes as well. right now they are looking for distribution centers in those areas.
“If I were a parent and I had a child at home I would certainly take advantage of it,” Mann said.
Because of programs like these, parents like Lashawnna can worry less about the struggles ahead and focus more on what we all should be thankful for.
“Just spending more time with my children and be thankful for the smaller things because this year has been a bit crazy so, being able to spend time with kids and just enjoy them for the holidays,” Thompson said.
