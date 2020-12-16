Deputies asking for public’s help in solving fatal shooting in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) say they are asking for the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a Donaldsonville man that happened Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Investigators say they responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of St. Vincent Street and Sixth Street in Donaldsonville around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies say upon arrival at the scene in the 700 block of Sixth Street they discovered the body of Rhyeme Stevenson, 24.
Detectives do not currently have a suspect at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7868).
To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.
