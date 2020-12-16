BRPD asking for public’s help in identifying suspect wanted for multiple burglaries on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in asking identifying a potential burglary suspect.
Police say they believe the individual in the photographs below is responsible for multiple burglaries of the same business in the 8100 block of Plank Road.
Anyone with any information about the identity of the individual in the photographs is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7867), or through the free P3 Tips App, or on the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.
