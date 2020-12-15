Zion finishes with 26 points in Pels’ preseason opening win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Zion Williamson racked up 26 points and 11 rebounds in Pelicans win over the Heat, 114-92. This was the Pels’ preseason opener.
Williamson played over 33 minutes against the Heat. One of the highest outputs in his NBA career, preseason or regular season. Williamson was 10-of-11 on free throws.
Brandon Ingram contributed with 22 points in the victory. The forward rolled up 16 first-half points for the Pels’.
Lonzo Ball had 12 points and six assists for the Pelicans at Miami, where they will play on Christmas Day. Josh Hart added 11 points.
