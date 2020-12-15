State Superintendent of Education urges teachers get priority for COVID-19 vaccine

“The state intends to closely follow the recommendations of the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which has yet to issue any guidance for the COVID vaccine beyond priority group 1. We will also be following guidance from the CDC as we work to prioritize the limited supply of vaccine available to us. The Governor is deeply appreciative of the work of all teachers and child care workers and knows that keeping schools open safely is a key part of Louisiana’s health care system functioning properly and ensuring our economy fully recovers. We do anticipate that teachers and child care workers will be included in one of the priority groups. While we are only beginning the first roll-out of the vaccine to frontline health care workers and nursing home and long-term care facilities, we are anxiously awaiting additional guidance from ACIP and our federal partners on who will be in future priority groups so that we can ramp up our efforts to communicate and plan with additional groups,” a spokesperson with the Governor’s Office told WAFB.