State Superintendent of Education urges teachers get priority for COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, Dec. 15, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley sent a letter to the Louisiana Department of Health, urging them to make teachers a priority for getting the COVID-19 vaccine once health care workers and nursing home residents and staff are vaccinated.
“For these reasons, I respectfully request that our approximately 166,000 early childcare workers, PK-12 teachers, bus drivers, custodians, and other education staff are prioritized for voluntary access to COVID19 vaccines as essential workers on frontlines. Their health and safety are critical to providing high quality, in-person instruction, while also securing the physical and mental well-being of Louisiana’s most valuable asset, its students,” said Brumley in the letter.
He addressed the letter to Courtney Phillips, the secretary for the Department of Health.
A spokesperson with LDH told WAFB, “LDOE is a great partner. We’ve received many similar letters from many different entities. We want teachers to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are still waiting for subsequent ACIP guidance to clarify best recommendations for Phase 1B.”
The Governor’s Office is also weighing in on the matter and believes right now it’s too early to tell who will get vaccinated next.
“The state intends to closely follow the recommendations of the Federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which has yet to issue any guidance for the COVID vaccine beyond priority group 1. We will also be following guidance from the CDC as we work to prioritize the limited supply of vaccine available to us. The Governor is deeply appreciative of the work of all teachers and child care workers and knows that keeping schools open safely is a key part of Louisiana’s health care system functioning properly and ensuring our economy fully recovers. We do anticipate that teachers and child care workers will be included in one of the priority groups. While we are only beginning the first roll-out of the vaccine to frontline health care workers and nursing home and long-term care facilities, we are anxiously awaiting additional guidance from ACIP and our federal partners on who will be in future priority groups so that we can ramp up our efforts to communicate and plan with additional groups,” a spokesperson with the Governor’s Office told WAFB.
