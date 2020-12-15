LSU senior S JaCoby Stevens confirms Ole Miss will be last game as Tiger; preps underway for Rebels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jokes about the Florida Gators and shoe tossing will likely be told for years to come but the LSU Tigers (4-5) must now be concerned about the Ole Miss Rebels (4-4) and senior safety JaCoby Stevens confirmed it will be his last game wearing the Purple and Gold.
Is it safe to assume that this is your last home game?
“Yes; yeah it is; yes, sir,” said Stevens.
So there’s no chance you’re coming back, COVID rules and all that?
“Oh no, sir,” he replied.
Stevens could have returned for a fifth season at LSU because of the COVID eligibility rules this season but he is ready to move on to the NFL. He is currently second on the squad in tackles this season. He has 58 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. He has certainly been a very loyal Tiger.
College football fans hope to never have another season like this one for many reasons, but regardless, it will end for LSU in Tiger Stadium on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
