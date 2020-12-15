Grinch Punch

In a large saucepan, combine sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, stirring often. Remove from heat then stir in milk and extract. Transfer mixture to a bowl and allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Right before serving, transfer milk mixture to a punch bowl. Stir in food coloring and soda. Top with scoops of ice cream! To serve, dip the rim of serving glass in a plate of water then in red sanding sugar. Ladle punch with ice cream into the glass and enjoy!