BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to holiday-themed drink, there is nothing more festive and fun than the Grinch Punch! This cute, refreshing, non-alcoholic treat is great for holiday parties! Everyone, with hearts large and small, will enjoy it with delight!
Prep Time: 1 Hour
Yields: 2 Quarts
Ingredients:
⅓ cup sugar
3 tbsps water
⅓ cup evaporated milk
½ tsp almond extract
12 drops neon green food coloring
1 (2-liter) bottle lemon-lime soda, chilled
2 pints vanilla ice cream
red sanding sugar for garnish, optional
Method:
In a large saucepan, combine sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, stirring often. Remove from heat then stir in milk and extract. Transfer mixture to a bowl and allow to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until chilled. Right before serving, transfer milk mixture to a punch bowl. Stir in food coloring and soda. Top with scoops of ice cream! To serve, dip the rim of serving glass in a plate of water then in red sanding sugar. Ladle punch with ice cream into the glass and enjoy!
