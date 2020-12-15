Former DA candidate arrested, charged with child sex crimes again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies say they have arrested a St. Francisville attorney for the second time on charges related to child sex crimes.
David Opperman, 58, was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on Dec. 15, on one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Bond was set at $50,000 and Opperman will be required to wear an ankle monitor as well as have no contact with the victim.
In October, a grand jury indicted Opperman on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery.
The attorney and former candidate for the District Attorney’s Office of the 20th Judicial District was arrested back in 2017 following accusations that he molested a juvenile in 2003, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.
