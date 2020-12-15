First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrives for healthcare workers in Baton Rouge, so what’s next for everyone else?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge received its first thousand doses of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, Dec. 15.
“Every day now as more and more people get vaccinated, not only is that going to save lives but it’s going to bring us one successive day closer to putting this pandemic behind us,” Dr. Joseph Kanter, with the Louisiana Department of Health says.
Dr. Kanter, who was named LDH’s interim assistant secretary of public health, says the general population will likely be able to receive the vaccine in the middle of next year.
“I think by the time there’s enough vaccine out there available, the general population will probably be looking at sometime in the summer,” he said.
However, the most vulnerable people in Louisiana, like elderly patients in nursing homes, could see the vaccine by the end of the month.
Patients in nursing homes will likely receive the Moderna-manufactured vaccine which Dr. Kanter says should be approved in the coming days.
“The Moderna one [COVID-19 vaccine] does not require cold storage where the Pfizer does, so it’s a little easier to handle and store,” he says.
Dr. Kanter says it could take several weeks to vaccinate the nearly 80,000 residents in Louisiana’s assisted living facilities.
Once the state’s residents living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities are vaccinated other members of the population who are at high risk, likely sometime in January 2021.
“There is a number of populations that are going to be prioritized, people of advanced age, people with underlying comorbidities, people that are essential workers, are all going to receive priority vaccination status,” Dr. Kanter says.
He said it truly all depends on the number of vaccines the state receives but his hope is most folks will have received it before next fall.
“People think we need about 60-70% of vaccine coverage before we have herd immunity and that’s when the pandemic really goes away and gets suppressed. I don’t think we’re going to get there until late summer, early fall but that doesn’t mean that restrictions won’t gradually go away as cases hopefully go down,” Dr. Kanter says.
