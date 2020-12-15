FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very chilly temps, increasing rain activity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s quiet out-the-door for your Tuesday morning. Very chilly temperatures in the low/mid 40°s, but that’s exactly where they should be starting out this time of year. After all, it’s mid-December!
We’re looking at more clouds than sunshine again today – dry throughout the afternoon and a chilly high of 56°.
Increasing activity this evening and overnight on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – no severe weather expected – a 70% coverage of rain, a low of 45°.
The showers should end before sunrise tomorrow, partly/mostly cloudy – breezy northwest winds – and a high Wednesday staying in the lower 50°s.
