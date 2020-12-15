CFP Rankings: Bama, ND, Clemson, & Ohio St. remain top 4; Florida only drops 1 spot after loss to LSU

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - Not many people are surprised to see Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State keep their top spots in the College Football Playoff rankings but quite a few could be scratching their heads after seeing Florida fall just one spot after losing to LSU.
1. Alabama (10-0)
2. Notre Dame (10-0)
3. Clemson (9-1)
4. Ohio State (5-0)
5. Texas A&M (7-1)
6. Iowa State (8-2)
7. Florida (8-2)
19. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
The then-No. 6 Gators were a 23-point favorite to beat the Tigers in “The Swamp” but fell 37-34. They will now face No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship.
