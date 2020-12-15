BRPD officer fired over billboard interview

The department opened an internal affairs investigation into Creel shortly after the video was posted. “My review of IA file number 023-20 reveals that your conduct falls below the standard behavior of both a Baton Rouge Police Department employee and a police officer,” Paul wrote in the memo. “Accordingly, for your actions, your employment with this department is terminated.” The paperwork says Creel is accused of conduct unbecoming an officer, unauthorized public statements and carrying out social orders (social media). Creel has 15 days to appeal his termination to the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.