BRPD: Man dies following Nov. 28 shooting on N Carrollton Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say a man has died 17 days after he was injured in a shooting at his home in the 700 block of North Carrollton Avenue.
Investigators say Jamie Fortenberry, 22, was taken to a local hospital after being shot around 7:15 p.m. on Nov. 28.
Police say Fortenberry died Monday, Dec. 14 from his gunshot injury.
Detectives do not have any motives or suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867(STOP).
