BRPD fires one officer, places another on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has fired one officer and placed another on leave after separate internal affairs investigations.
Officer Siya Creel is accused of failing to comply with “policy, procedures and Department regulations,” the department said in a statement.
Creel was a 5-year veteran of the department assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.
In a separate investigation, Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested Corporal Jeremiah Ardoin for his alleged involvement in “the purchase and receiving of stolen property,” the department said.
Cpl. Jeremiah Ardoin was charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things last week.
Ardoin is a 12 year veteran who is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigative Bureau.
He has been placed on Administrative Leave pending an Internal Affairs administrative investigation, the department said.
