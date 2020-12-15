Baton Rouge native wins $50K scholarship from Dr. Pepper to pursue aviation career

“Race has never really been a problem for me. I do have people [outside of the aviation community] that look at me as a little less because I am an African American female, but I really try to turn negativity into something positive. I use it as motivation to just continue and keep going,” she says. “Here at [Louisiana] Tech, I have no problems with being an African American female pilot, and I’m probably one of the few that we have if we any others one. But it’s not a problem. The aviation community is very welcoming regardless of who you are or where you come from, and that’s one of the big things that I actually love about it. I’ve always felt welcomed,” she says.