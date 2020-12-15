Baton Rouge man arrested for soliciting a minor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man has been accused of indecent behavior and solicitation of a minor, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.
Landry says investigators with his office’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested and charged Joseph Wa-Ilunga, 26 of Baton Rouge, with one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
”This is yet another solemn reminder of the dangers children can face while on the internet,” said AG Landry. “At a time when children are spending more time online, my office is doing all we legally can to bring to justice those who seek to harm them.”
The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Wa-Ilunga was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
