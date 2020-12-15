Deputies: Shooter in custody after shooting in parking lot of Geismar grocery store

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies say they are investigating a shooting that happened at Harvest Supermarket in Geismar Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Deputies say the victim was shot shortly after 5 p.m. while inside a vehicle parked in the store’s parking lot of the store.
A witness tells WAFB he was checking out at a register when he heard two pops in the parking lot.
He said a woman then ran into the store from the parking lot, with a bloody arm saying she had been shot.
“The blood was gushing out of her arm,” the unnamed witness said.
Other customers assisted the woman in stopping the bleeding until paramedics arrived.
Deputies say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and they have the person responsible in custody.
