26-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on N. Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Dec. 13, around 11:55p.m. in the 4400 block of N. Foster Drive.
Police say Daaron Sanford, 26, was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Investigators believe that Sanford was walking on N. Foster Drive when shots were fired from a passing vehicle.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.