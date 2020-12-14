VIDEO: Ochsner administers first COVID-19 vaccines to frontline workers

“This is huge. I can’t even express to you what a big deal this is. We’ve seen a lot of people who’ve been sick. People who’ve died,’' said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Infection and Control. “Unfortunately our healthcare workers get sick, too. We’ve been at their bedside. I’d love to make sure everyone who can get their vaccine as soon as you can get it, please do so. I barely felt it go into my arm today. It works. We know it works well. The efficacy is over 95 percent. The side effects are mild.’'