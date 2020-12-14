Shipment of first doses of COVID-19 vaccine for Baton Rouge hospitals delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Healthcare workers at Ochsner Medical Center in the Baton Rouge area will have to wait at least one more day until Tuesday, Dec. 15 before they get vaccinated with the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.
Ochsner’s Baton Rouge facility was supposed to receive the first doses Monday, Dec. 14 but those doses have been delayed due to some shipping issues.
A representative with the Ochsner hospital system says it was just a kink in a very brand new system that has already been worked out.
“We [have] been preparing for this for a very long time but there have been a lot of changes as you can imagine as new information comes out and we adjust our plan and just roll with it,” the spokesperson for Ochsner said.
Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge is expected to get its first doses Tuesday morning. Our Lady of the Lake and Women’s Hospital are also expected to receive their first doses Tuesday as well.
Baton Rouge General will receive its first doses Wednesday, Dec. 16.
