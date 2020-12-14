Monday, December 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Dec. 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 269,643 total cases - 1,022 new cases
- 6,845 total deaths - 27 new deaths
- 1,527 patients in hospitals - decrease of 6 patients
- 147 patients on ventilators - decrease of 15 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
