Mayor Broome Announces 2021 MOVEBR Projects

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has announced the construction of 21 MOVEBR projects beginning in 2021.
The projects will increase the capacity of, significantly enhance existing corridors, build sidewalks and increase accessibility throughout the parish.
In addition to road construction projects, signalization efforts will continue to move forward with three fiber optic cable installation projects to connect corridors for communication with the Advanced Traffic Management Center.
