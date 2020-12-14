LSU QB Max Johnson and kicker Cade York named SEC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After LSU’s 37-34 upset win over No. 6 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, true freshman quarterback Max Johnson and sophomore kicker Cade York have been named Southeastern Conference Players of the Week.
The true freshman signal caller from Athens, Ga. earned SEC Offensive Player of the week honors after making his first career start for the Tigers.
He completed 21-of-36 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first true freshman quarterback to beat a Top 10 team on the road in his first start. It was also the first time LSU has thrown for three touchdowns in The Swamp.
Johnson becomes the first true freshman quarterback in LSU history to be named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, an award that dates back to 1985.
York a sophomore from McKinney, Texas was named the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking three field goals, including the game winner a 57-yarder with 23 seconds left in the contest.
The 57-yarder is also the longest field goal in LSU history by three yards and ranks as the second-longest field goal in the FBS this season.
This is the second time in York’s career that he has won the award since LSU’s win over Texas in 2019.
