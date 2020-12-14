LSU edges Louisiana-Lafayette, 62-57

Karli Seay (23) and Tiara Young (2) of the LSU Tigers during a game against the UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on December 14, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Rebecca Warren/Rebecca Warren / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | December 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 9:07 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team hosted Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center after Texas Southern bowed out of its contest against the Lady Cajuns due to COVID concerns.

The Lady Tigers defended their home court with a 62-57 victory.

Faustine Aifuwa recorded a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead LSU. Domonique Davis added 13 points and six rebounds. Khayla Pointer and Tiara Young each chipped in 10.

Brandi Williams led Louisiana-Lafayette with 16 points.

