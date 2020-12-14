FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, chilly, breezy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After that storm system blew through last night, your Monday morning is starting off dry, chilly and very breezy!
Early temperatures are seasonal in the mid 40°s but it’s windy. Winds coming from the west at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. That will likely be the trend today – breezy northerly winds, under a sun/cloud mix and an unseasonably cool daytime high only in the low/mid 50°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy skies and a colder low of 37°.
Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies and dry conditions during the day. Rain moves in late tomorrow. Highs Tuesday will top out at 58°.
