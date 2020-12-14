FAQ: Vaccine being administered in Louisiana

Louisiana (WAFB) - A new chapter in the saga of the COVID-19 pandemic is focused on hope being administered in the form of a vaccine.
The Pfizer vaccine - the first to be approved by the FDA - is being administered Monday, December 14 by the Ochsner Health System to frontline workers.
Ochsner Health System will get 9,300 doses in its initial allotment.
In total, Louisiana will receive 80,000 doses before the end of the year.
“This is huge. I can’t even express to you what a big deal this is. We’ve seen a lot of people who’ve been sick. People who’ve died,’' said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Ochsner’s Medical Director of Infection and Control. “Unfortunately our healthcare workers get sick, too. We’ve been at their bedside. I’d love to make sure everyone who can get their vaccine as soon as you can get it, please do so. I barely felt it go into my arm today. It works. We know it works well. The efficacy is over 95 percent. The side effects are mild.’'
The FDA could also consider a second vaccine made by Moderna within a matter of days that would be sent to the most vulnerable staff and patients in nursing homes.
We will update this story with new information relative to the vaccine as it becomes available. Bookmark this page and check back frequently.
