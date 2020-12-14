2 dead in crash on Pete’s Highway in Denham Springs

Two fatalities reported on Pete's Highway
By WAFB Staff | December 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 5:16 PM

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Denham Springs Police Department say they are investigating a crash that left two people dead Monday, Dec. 14.

Chief Shannon Womack says the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. on Pete’s Highway (LA 16), near the intersection of Tate Road.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the crash victims.

WAFB has a crew en route to Denham Springs and will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.