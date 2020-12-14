Authorities say EBR Coroner contacted after shooting on Eaton Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Eaton Street Monday, Dec. 14.
Police say they responded to a reported shooting early Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the police department says the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
