Authorities say EBR Coroner contacted after shooting on Eaton Street

Authorities say EBR Coroner contacted after shooting on Eaton Street
(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | December 14, 2020 at 1:14 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 1:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a shooting in the 3700 block of Eaton Street Monday, Dec. 14.

Police say they responded to a reported shooting early Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police department says the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office was contacted.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.