Top four teams remain the same in both college football polls; Gators fall to No. 11
Alabama head coach Nick Saban (Source: Kent Gidley)
By Spencer Chrisman | December 13, 2020 at 1:15 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 1:23 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish still remain the top two teams in both major college football polls, followed by Ohio State and Clemson and Texas A&M moves to No. 5.

The Florida Gators fall to No. 11 in both polls after their upset loss to LSU 37-34.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Alabama (10-0) [62 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (10-0)
  3. Ohio State (5-0)
  4. Clemson (9-1)
  5. Texas A&M (7-1)
  6. Cincinnati (8-0)
  7. Indiana (6-1)
  8. Iowa State (8-2)
  9. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
  10. Georgia (7-2)
  11. Florida (8-2)
  12. Oklahoma (7-2)
  13. USC (5-0)
  14. BYU (10-1)
  15. Northwestern (6-1)
  16. North Carolina (8-3)
  17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
  18. Iowa (6-2)
  19. Miami (8-2)
  20. Tulsa (6-1)
  21. Texas (6-3)
  22. Liberty (9-1)
  23. Buffalo (5-0)
  24. North Carolina State (8-3)
  25. San Jose State (6-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Alabama (10-0) [60 first-place votes]
  2. Notre Dame (10-0) [2 first-place votes]
  3. Clemson (9-1)
  4. Ohio State (5-0)
  5. Texas A&M (7-1)
  6. Cincinnati (8-0)
  7. Indiana (6-1)
  8. Iowa State (8-2)
  9. Georgia (7-2)
  10. Oklahoma (7-2)
  11. Florida (8-2)
  12. Coastal Carolina (11-0)
  13. USC (5-0)
  14. Northwestern (6-1)
  15. North Carolina (8-3)
  16. BYU (10-1)
  17. Iowa (6-2)
  18. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1)
  19. Miami (8-2)
  20. Tulsa (6-1)
  21. Liberty (9-1)
  22. Oklahoma State (7-3)
  23. NC State (8-3)
  24. Texas (6-3)
  25. San Jose State (6-0)

