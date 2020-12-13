Sunday, December 13: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Dec. 13, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 268,613 total cases - 4,462 new cases
- 6,818 total deaths - 51 new deaths
- 1,533 patients in hospitals - decrease of 56 patients
- 162 patients on ventilators - decrease of 5 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12.
- 93% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 7% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 32% of these cases
Since Friday, Dec. 11, LDH says 59,542 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,927,341. Of the tests reported today, 54,182 were PCR tests and 5,360 were antigen tests.
