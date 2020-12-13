MCPD seeking missing 16-year-old teen; considered to be endangered

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating 16-year-old Yackelyn Gomez of Morgan City. Yackelyn is considered a Missing-Endangered Juvenile by the Morgan City Police Department. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Fox8live.com Staff | December 12, 2020 at 9:56 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 7:45 AM

Morgan City, La. (WVUE) - The Morgan City Police Department is seeking assistance in finding 16-year-old Yackelyn Gomez.

According to MCPD, she is considered to be a ‘missing-endangered’ juvenile.

Gomez was last seen at her residence on the morning of Dec. 12, Saturday. Her family reported her missing at around 7 p.m.

Police are unsure if Gomez has left the Morgan City area. They describe her as a Hispanic female who stands 4′3″ and weighing around 110 pounds.

Morgan City Police Department is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Yackelyn Gomez call the Morgan City Police Department or call 911. Tipsters also can leave information on the police department’s web page at www.morgancitypolice.org

