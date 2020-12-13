FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Line of storms impacts metro area tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather is in place for the western half of the WAFB viewing area this afternoon and evening.
Our next storm system will be sweeping through later today. Shower and thunderstorm activity will pick up in coverage and intensity late this afternoon for areas west of Baton Rouge and shortly after sunset for the metro.
One or two storms could be strong with strong gusty winds being the main concern. A cold front will help push out the rain and storms by late evening and we will be drier and considerably cooler to start the work/school week.
A weak disturbance will push into the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday delivering another chance for showers and also a reinforcing shot of colder air.
Thursday and Friday mornings could see a light freeze north and east of Baton Rouge, while the metro area will contend with patchy frost.
Temperatures will warm up by next weekend with showers and a few thunderstorms returning Saturday into early Sunday morning.
