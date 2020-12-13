FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Line of storms impacts metro area tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will trend colder as we start the work/school week. That is thanks to a cold front that brought showers and t-storms Sunday night.
The morning starts will be in the 30°s and 40°s with afternoon highs not reaching 60°s until Friday. A weak cold front is set to arrive late Tuesday into predawn Wednesday. Some rain will be possible as this front passes, but severe weather is not anticipated.
Rainfall amounts will range between 0.25-0.50″. We stay dry to close out the work/school week. By the weekend, a warming trend will begin, and showers and t-storms return Saturday into Sunday.
This storm system will be of Pacific origin, so we won’t see a huge cool down as we move into the start of the Christmas week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.