8-year-old Gonzales boy cancer-free after 18 rounds of chemo

Reason to Smile: Gonzales boy finishes chemo treatments.
By WAFB Staff | December 12, 2020 at 7:15 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 2:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 8-year-old Hayden White from Gonzales was celebrating on Sat. Dec. 12 because he is cancer-free.

White was fighting osteosarcoma, rare bone cancer at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

The young boy from Gonzales completed 18 rounds of chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.

The Gonzales community came together to throw Hayden a parade outside of his house and had a special surprise from Santa.

