8-year-old Gonzales boy cancer-free after 18 rounds of chemo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 8-year-old Hayden White from Gonzales was celebrating on Sat. Dec. 12 because he is cancer-free.
White was fighting osteosarcoma, rare bone cancer at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
The young boy from Gonzales completed 18 rounds of chemotherapy and is now cancer-free.
The Gonzales community came together to throw Hayden a parade outside of his house and had a special surprise from Santa.
