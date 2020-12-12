Several community members and local business step into the Christmas cheer to give back this holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nowadays, Santa is coming up to car windows instead of coming down chimneys in order to remain safe during the pandemic. It’s a sign that Christmas will be different this year, but that is not stopping the capitol city from giving back to others just in time for the holiday season.
The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge joined Santa in a drive-thru to hand out presents for boys and girls, along with a turkey for mom or dad to prepare a family dinner. “Seeing the smiles on their faces and seeing what sort of impact that they have.
Some of these kids may not have anything else this Christmas, so we’re making sure that we bring a smile to the kids’ faces,” says Michael Adams who is the president & chairman of the 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge.
Dozens of parents also picked up baby essentials like diapers from Our Lady of the Lake. One mother, Danyelle Dillard, says that seeing people like this is very impactful, “It makes me feel very grateful. I am grateful for the fact that other people are thinking about others and not themselves during this holiday spirit.”
Local businesses stepped into the Christmas spirit as well.
Tatro Toys and Mestizo gave out toy bags, and the best part the children got to see Santa even if it was from a distance.
“This is nice that a local business does do such a thing for the community in Baton Rouge, and so we do have something. It’s nice to have something to bring our kids to celebrate the holidays and get excited for Santa,” says April Setliff who brought her son, Eli, to take pictures with Santa.
During a year that’s been son joyless, kindness is the gift that keeps on giving. A reminder that this community comes together when it matters most.
