MISSING: EBRSO asking for help in locating 57-year-old male

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing person.
Officials state that Reginald Davis, 57, was last seen by his family on Friday, Dec. 4 around 9 p.m. in the 22000 block of Hunt Road in Zachary, La. Davis left in a white 2012 Mazda 3, Louisiana license plate WSP528.
Davis is a Black male, approximately 5′11″, 214 pounds, brown eyes and currently bald head. He has no known medical conditions.
If you have any information on relative to his whereabouts, please contact EBRSO General Investigations Division at (225) 389-5061 or EBRSO Communications at (225) 389-5000.
