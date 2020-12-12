Mayor Broome honors longtime WAFB weathercaster Diane Deaton

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has honored WAFB weathercaster, Diane Deaton.
Deaton announced her retirement on 9New This Morning on Friday, Dec. 11.
She will be retiring after 37 years at WAFB.
Broome said, “My longtime friend Diane Deaton will soon be retiring from WAFB after 37 years of serving our community as a weather forecaster. Diane, we can’t wait to see what life has in store for you next!”
