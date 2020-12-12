LSU set to face Louisiana-Lafayette

Huddle of the LSU Tigers during a game against the UCF Knights at PMAC on December 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Source: Rebecca Warren/Rebecca Warren / LSU Athletics)
By Judy Willson | LSU Athletics | December 12, 2020 at 4:23 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 4:23 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are swapping in for Texas Southern. TSU bowed out of Monday’s contest due to COVID concerns within the program.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the Texas Southern game will have their mobile tickets updated through the LSU Ticket office.

The game will still be broadcast on the SEC Network.

