LSU set to face Louisiana-Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team will host Louisiana-Lafayette on Monday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. CT at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are swapping in for Texas Southern. TSU bowed out of Monday’s contest due to COVID concerns within the program.
Fans who have already purchased tickets for the Texas Southern game will have their mobile tickets updated through the LSU Ticket office.
The game will still be broadcast on the SEC Network.
