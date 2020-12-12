FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain to come late Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After early morning rain, the remainder of Saturday will be dry. We will even see some sunshine by afternoon.
The dry weather won’t last too long as our next storm system and cold front is set to arrive late Sunday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the metro area Sunday evening.
One or two embedded storms could be strong with gusty winds, but severe weather is not expected.
Temperatures will turn much colder to start the school/work week. Yet another cold front is set to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
The local area will see some freezing temperatures north and east of Baton Rouge Thursday and Friday mornings. A warming trend will take over as we move into the following weekend.
