FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain to come late Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A line of rain moved through the local area early this morning. The rest of the day has stayed dry. We will continue to remain dry through the overnight into the early morning.
Watch for some fog overnight into early Sunday morning. The next thing we will be tracking is a cold front set to arrive Sunday evening. A line of showers and t-storms will be possible as this cold front passes. We are not expecting severe weather or flooding rains.
The best opportunity for rain appears to be between 8 and 10 PM. After Sunday the weather will turn cold once again. Temperatures won’t get near freezing with this first front, but another cold front will arrive mid-week and we could see a light freeze Thursday and Friday mornings.
By the weekend temperatures will start to moderate and we could see even more rain.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.