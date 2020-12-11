40-year-old man killed in overnight shooting on N. Ardenwood Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man.
According to officials, the shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11. James Queen Jr., 40, was found lying on the ground near an apartment building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Queen died at the scene.
There are no motives or suspects at this time.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP)
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.