NOPD responding to possible bomb threat and person barricaded inside home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are responding to a possible bomb threat and a person barricaded inside of a home in the French Quarter.
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says officers were called to the 500 block of Dauphine Street around 8:34 a.m. after a person believed to be contracted to work on the home encountered someone inside of the home. The suspect inside aimed the gun at the person and shot at them. The victim managed to retreat and call police.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect who ditched his weapon and fled back inside of the home where he barricaded himself.
Ferguson says around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call of a suspicious package near the intersection of St. Ann Street and Decatur Street. When they arrived at the scene they found a box sitting on the sidewalk. A suspect at the scene told officers that the box was a bomb and that it belonged to him.
Officers arrested the suspect while the NOPD Bomb Squad worked to secure the scene.
The scene was cleared just before Noon Friday.
It is believed that the two scenes are not related.
NOPD asks that residents in the French Quarter stay clear of both scenes while officers investigate.
