THE INVESTIGATORS: Video shows part of encounter that sparked lawsuit, Louisiana trooper’s arrest

MONROE, La. (WAFB) - Surveillance cameras were recording as a Louisiana State Trooper allegedly used excessive force to arrest a Ouachita Parish man in May 2019.
Aaron Bowman’s lawyers say the trooper “dragged and beat him senselessly.” Part of Bowman’s 2019 arrest was captured on home surveillance video, the 9News Investigators have learned.
The video appears to show Bowman on the ground being arrested as a deputy questions another person watching the entire encounter unfold.
Court records obtained by the 9News Investigators state that during the arrest, a trooper beat Bowman using a flashlight while cursing at him.
Bowman’s arrest has led to an excessive force lawsuit against members of Louisiana’s law enforcement community.
Louisiana State Police (LSP) Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, has also been charged with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office in connection with Bowman’s arrest.
Court documents issued for Brown’s arrest say several officers placed their hands on Bowman’s “back, neck, and head area.”
Those same documents say it was Brown who smacked Bowman on the side of his head with a flashlight before going on to jab Bowman on his right side and arm with the end cap of the flashlight. Other officers watched this happen, records state.
As the physical struggle continued and Trooper Brown allegedly yelled several profanities at Bowman, the records show.
Injuries included a cut on Bowman’s scalp that required six staples to repair.
“We are now demanding body camera footage and full accountability of all officers involved in this incident who either participated in Mr. Bowman’s unjustified beating or conspired to cover up the incident by failing to report the actions of the officers involved,” Bowman’s attorneys wrote. “We hope to obtain full justice for Mr. Bowman and will continue to fight in this heinous battle to end police brutality.”
WAFB has filed a request for a copy of that video. A spokesman said that request will be processed, but likely denied due to the ongoing investigation.
