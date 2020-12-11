How many vaccines could Baton Rouge be getting next week?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is just days away from getting a vaccine, right now, local hospitals in the Baton Rouge area know how much they are getting.
The Pfizer vaccine is coming, and local Baton Rouge hospitals are expecting a certain number of doses they will give out to those essential healthcare workers on the frontline of the pandemic. Friday, Ochsner medial directors talked about their final preparations, and how much a vaccine will benefit the community.
“That is the only way we can get out of this pandemic, because it’s too widespread in the community now for us to get out of this pandemic just by social mitigation efforts. The only way we really end this pandemic is through the community via the vaccine,” says Dr. Leonardo Seoane who is the chief academic officer of Ochsner Health.
A COVID-19 vaccine is nearly in reach. Locally, Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge is expecting 1,000 doses. Our Lady of the Lake plans to get more 1,000 and Baton Rouge General will get 750 doses. Already, doctors are signing up to get vaccinated.
“I have signed up. So, I am one of the critical care doctors in the high-risk group, so I will be vaccinated. I will film myself while being vaccinated and hopefully have a statement in Spanish and English to hopefully convince people that it’s safe,” adds Dr. Seoane.
Ochsner medical directors say like other vaccines, there are minor side effects, but that should not scare away anyone from getting the vaccine.
“The minor side effects that were reported include arm pain, a little bit of low-grade fever, fatigue and those are usually short lived 24-48 hours after the vaccine is given. The good news about that is that means your body is producing a response to the vaccine, that’s a normal response,” says Dr. Katherine Baumgarten who is the system medical director of hospital quality for Ochsner Health.
Hospitals are suggesting anyone who recently had COVID-19 to hold off on getting the vaccine so the first doses can help those who don’t have any antibodies built up against the virus. The state is also planning to do weekly vaccine shipments to the hospitals.
