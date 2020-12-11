Friday, December 11: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Dec. 11, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 264,191 total cases - 2,924 new cases
- 6,767 total deaths - 43 new deaths
- 1,589 patients in hospitals - increase of 60 patients
- 167 patients on ventilators - decrease of 13 patients
- 217,930 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.
- 91% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
- 9% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 account for 34% of these cases
Since Thursday, Dec. 10, LDH says 38,222 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,867,799. Of the tests reported today, 33,736 were PCR tests and 4,486 were antigen tests.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.