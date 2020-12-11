FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain moves in overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a mild morning under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are starting out in the mid 40°s to the mid 50°s heading toward a high in the mid 70°s under a sun/cloud mix.
Areas of rain will move in overnight, moving across SE LA and SW MS during the early morning hours of Saturday (50% coverage). We dry out temporarily Saturday afternoon, with yet another round of rain anticipated Sunday.
High temperatures Saturday in the lower 70°s. With the wet weather Sunday, temps will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid 60°s.
